KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

