KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after purchasing an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 285,319 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.52 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
