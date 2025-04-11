KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 6.1% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $151.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

