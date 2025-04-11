Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 4.6 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.