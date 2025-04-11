Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCPC. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other news, COO Patrick Wolfe purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 209,898 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

