Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.30%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 260,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 136,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,302 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,427,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

