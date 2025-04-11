Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $81.60 Average PT from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

