Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,766 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,766 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SLP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $25.74 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

