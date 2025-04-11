Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

