Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 444 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFG opened at $35.00 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

