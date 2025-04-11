Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.