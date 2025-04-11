Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.