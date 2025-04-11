Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $35,375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $8,347,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in IDEX by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.75.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.