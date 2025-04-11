Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $115.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

