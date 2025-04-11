Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other FARO Technologies news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,601.20. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $356,020. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.