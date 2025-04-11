Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,125 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

