Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

