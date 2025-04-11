Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading 8.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.41 and last traded at $144.92. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

