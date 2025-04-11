Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 553,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,278.10. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE KVYO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. 1,521,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 866,749 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 684,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

