Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $70,185,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,076,000 after buying an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,839,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,355,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 535,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

