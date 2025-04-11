Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,678,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,455. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Koninklijke KPN
