Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,678,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,455. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.