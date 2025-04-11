KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,713,000. Berry Global Group accounts for 8.5% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

