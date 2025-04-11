Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $28.57 million and $139,801.17 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.25282393 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $143,019.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

