Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 57,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 197,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,063,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

