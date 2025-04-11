Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 5.3 %
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 905,424 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 558,834 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,320,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 555,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
