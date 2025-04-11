LayerZero (ZRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $275.41 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. LayerZero has a market cap of $275.41 million and approximately $60.22 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00003058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,017.84 or 1.00159422 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81,746.07 or 0.99827539 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.45131628 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $51,673,354.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

