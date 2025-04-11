Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

