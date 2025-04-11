Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

