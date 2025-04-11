Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 449.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $215.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

