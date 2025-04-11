Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $406.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

