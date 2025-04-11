Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

