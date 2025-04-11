Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

