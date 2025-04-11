Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $812,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.88. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

