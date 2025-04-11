Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 241,761 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

