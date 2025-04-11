Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:EFG opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

