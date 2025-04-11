Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

