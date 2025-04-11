Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

