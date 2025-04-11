Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

