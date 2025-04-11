Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

