Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

