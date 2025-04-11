Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,552,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,872 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $143,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,800,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 281,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 223,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:WPM opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

