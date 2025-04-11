Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,336,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $108,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

