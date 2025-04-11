Legal & General Group Plc Has $115.79 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $115,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Flex by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.