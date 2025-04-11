Legal & General Group Plc Has $125.22 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,429 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $125,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,608,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,040,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,180,000 after buying an additional 268,823 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. HSBC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,841.78. This represents a 15.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.