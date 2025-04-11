Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $129,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 551,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,059,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

