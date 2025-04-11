Legal & General Group Plc Sells 270,709 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $97,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 193.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.1 %

DLTR opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

