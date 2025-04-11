Legal & General Group Plc Sells 308,328 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,328 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $104,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dollar General
In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:DG opened at $87.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
