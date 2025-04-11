Legal & General Group Plc Sells 341,661 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $100,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $12,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $161.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

