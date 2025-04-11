Legal & General Group Plc Sells 355,208 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,208 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $112,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

