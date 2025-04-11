Legal & General Group Plc Sells 600,029 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600,029 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $137,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

